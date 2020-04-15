Farmers donate over one tonne of vegetables to villages

MIRI: Farmers here have donated more than one tonne of vegetables to four villages in the city yesterday.

The vegetables were distributed by the respective village security and committees (JKKK) of Kampung Pujut Tanjong Batu, Kampung Lopeng Katong, Kampung Tudan Phase 4 and Kampung Muhibbah.

Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin was present to witness the distribution at Kampung Pujut Tanjong Batu multipurpose hall and other villages which was coordinated by Lee’s Senadin service centre.

Earlier, Lee reminded the village chiefs and members of the JKKK of each village to practise social distancing of at least one metre from each other and to wear face masks when distributing the vegetables.

He also told them to place the vegetables in front of the recipient’s house.

“It is hoped that the vegetable contribution would at least ease the burden of the village people who have been affected by the MCO.

“The donation by the farmers in Miri is an ongoing effort. This is the way for them to show their support to Sarawak government in battling the Covid-19 pandemic and to stop the chain of infection.”

Usman said more 500 kg of vegetables received by the JKKK would be distributed to Kampung Pujut Tanjong Batu and Kampung Lopeng Katong.

“There are about 580 houses in Kampung Pujut Tanjong and some 50 houses in Kampung Lopeng Katong.”

Among the vegetables donated to the villages were water spinach, spinach and local mustard green.

On a related matter, Kampung Pujut Tanjong Batu village chief Usman Suleiman thanked the state government for the food aid under Sarawakku Sayang programme distributed through Senadin service centre for the villagers.