Fifth Enhanced MCO imposed covering Masjid India and surrounding areas, says Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: The government has imposed an Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Masjid India and surrounding areas in Kuala Lumpur, effective until April 28.

This order, which represents the fifth such EMCO to be imposed by the government covers Jalan Munshi Abdullah, Jalan Dang Wangi, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Tun Perak, Jalan Melaka and Jalan Ampang which are located in the surroundings of Masjid India.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this latest EMCO was imposed on the advice of the Health Minister.

“All residents in the affected areas are requested to stay calm and give their full cooperation to Health Ministry personnel, and adhere to all instructions issued by the authorities,” he said at the daily press conference on the MCO here yesterday.

Ismail Sabri said the government had also decided to extend the EMCOs in Kampung Dato’ Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Dato’ Ibrahim Majid in Simpang Renggam, Kluang, Johor; as well as Menara City One on Jalan Munshi Abdullah; and Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion on Jalan Masjid India.

He said the EMCOs in these areas had been extended until April 28 due to the increase in Covid-19 cases among residents there.

Meanwhile, the EMCO at Batu 21-23, Kampung Sungai Lui in Hulu Langat came to an end last night with the exception of the Maahad Tahfiz An-Nabawiyyah and a house at Batu 23, Kampung Paya Lebar, Sungai Lui where the EMCO would continue until

April 28.

On a related note, Ismail Sabri said tighter standard operating procedures (SOPs) were being proposed for the third phase of the MCO, particularly in areas gazetted as red zones.

He said the main issue at this point in time is the control of residents leaving their homes.

“Actually, we have suggested a number of SOPs. However, we always need the viewpoints of the Health Ministry and the police as well. I believe there will be an increase in roadblocks to control the movement of residents,” he added. — Bernama