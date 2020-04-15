IPI spikes to 30-month high prior to Covid-19, oil pressures

KUCHING: Malaysia’s Industrial Production Index (IPI) spiked to a 30-month high in February, beating analysts expectation.

This is accompanied by manufacturing index growth which accelerated to a 25-month high, similar to the pickup in manufacturing sales.

MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) saw that Malaysia’s overall IPI grew by 5.8 per cent year on year (y-o-y) in February 2020, marking its biggest gain since August 2017 and way above market estimates of 0.7 per cent y-o-y.

“The sudden pick-up is not unexpected as it is due to low-base effect factor,” it said in its analysis yesterday. “The previous year’s Chinese New Year was celebrated in February while this year’s was in January.

“In addition, Covid-19 fear effects have not taken place yet during the month and global trade was on optimism path amid the Phase One trade deal agreement between the US and China.”

Due to the different month of CNY celebration, MIDF Research saw that total exports rebounded strongly by 11.8 per cent y-o-y and domestic exports growth at 27-month high in January 2020.

“As for the first half of 2020 (1H20), we view external trade and export-oriented sectors to remain sluggish due to the Covid-19 fear effect, oil price war impact and offpeak cycle for semiconductor industry,” it said.

“In addition, travel bans and lockdowns in major economies globally will drag down Malaysia’s exports performance. After 2H20, we expect to see trivial improvement underpin by betterment in commodity prices, subsiding Covid-19 fear effects and slight rebound in global demand.”

Globally, IPI performances across major and emerging economies remain sluggish. MIDF Research saw that manufacturing PMI figures of global and emerging economies are pointing towards pessimistic paths in 1H20.

“Movement controls and lockdowns in major economies like the US, EU and Asia will impede global demand and exports performances,” it said. “On top of that, plunge in global crude oil prices would pressure oil-exporting economies like Malaysia, Australia and Saudi Arabia.

“Looking ahead, we expect IPI for 1H20 to remain sluggish amid Covid- 19 fear effects and global oil prices collapsed.

“We downgrade our IPI forecast from 1.5 per cent y-o-y to minus 2.8 per cent y-o-y in 2020. Due to challenging external environment, we revise down overall IPI growth forecast to minus 2.8 per cenr y-o-y in 2020.”

MIDF Research believed Covid-19 and slowdown in global demand will affect Malaysia’s manufacturing output while oil price war causes average global oil price to decline.

“Our in-house average Brent crude oil price for this year had been revised down earlier from US$51 per barrel per day to US$41 per barrel per day. On the flip side, we opine domestic-oriented industries to continue expanding at steady pace underpin by firm domestic demand.

“Lower OPR, higher disposable income, low inflationary pressure and stable job market among key fundamental factors supporting private consumption in 2020.”