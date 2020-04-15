KK close to becoming red zone

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded five new positive coronavirus (Covid-19) cases yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 285 in the state.

According to the Ministry of Health, three of the cases were detected in Keningau and one each Kota Kinabalu and Kinabatangan.

With a total of 40 cases, Kota Kinabalu is now on the brink of being classified as a red zone.

Districts with 41 cases and above are classified as red zones while districts with between 21 and 40 cases are classified as orange zones.

Tawau, with 79 cases, is currently the only red zone in the state.

Meanwhile, another 12 patients recovered from the virus yesterday, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 120 in the state.

Seven of the patients are in Sandakan, two in Kinabatangan and the remaining three are in Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Papar.

The number of Covid-19 deaths in Sabah remains at four.

As it stands, a total of 6,829 people in Sabah are currently being home quarantined while another 798 are still placed in quarantine centres.

Meanwhile, the public in Sabah are advised not to evaluate the Covid-19 situation based on the number of cases, but rather to look at the risk of transmission of the virus.

Citing Tawau and Kota Kinabalu, which respectively recorded 79 and 40 cases, as examples, State Health Director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi said the situation was different in the two districts.

She said about 95 percent of Tawau cases were from the tabligh cluster, while in Kota Kinabalu only 62 percent were from the tabligh cluster and 25 percent were sporadic cases.

“The management for sporadic cases is more challenging where it is harder to identify the cause of infection thus it requires greater control activities.

“Therefore, it is important to take preventive measures and comply with the Movement Control Order in order break the chain of infection,” she said in a statement here yesterday.