KTS allocates RM8 million to help combat Covid-19 (Video)

KUCHING: KTS Group has allocated RM8 million to lend a helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

The group said in a statement that the allocation is to import relevant medical supplies and tools including PPE consisting of isolation gowns, medical gloves, medical boot covers, medical goggles, and food aid amongst other things.

“As part of the initiatives, KTS also imported 1.6 million pieces of face masks and donated one month of its food production consisting of biscuits and instant noodles,” it said.

KTS said the medical equipment and tools would be for the frontliners while the face masks would be for the frontliners as well as government and private personnel, who are either in need of continuous replenishment and standby stock piles, or simply due to shortage of them.

Meanwhile, the group will also distribute one-month worth of food supplies to those most affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The contributions were handed to Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan in a symbolic ceremony as Wisma Sumber Alam here this morning.

Awang Tengah in his speech during the handing over ceremony thanked KTS Group for its contribution, as it will very much help reduce the burden of the government in its effort to combat the pandemic.

KTS director Kenny Law in the statement said the group expressed its support for all frontline personnel particularly medical officers, the police, armed forces, government servants and the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee risking their lives in fighting against Covid-19 and hoped that their contribution would help them one way or the other during this critical time.

He said KTS also thanked the Fuzhou partners and Fujian Government officials in making possible the acquisition and delivery of the medical equipment and tools and face masks as approvals and delivery from China require stringent controls and tight allocation of transport space.

Part of the first batch of 100,000 face masks has been received and the balance of these medical items will be delivered between April 19 and 22 said KTS, and to be handed to the designated recipients immediately thereafter

Earlier on Monday (April 13), KTS Group also handed over similar medical supplies and tool to Sabah government for the same cause.

KTS Sabah Area Manager Wong Kee Mee presented the contributions including the first batch 100,000 face masks to Sabah Covid-19 Command Centre chairman Datuk Safar Untong.