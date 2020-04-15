Kuching police approve 3,839 permits for inter-district travel

KUCHING: The district police here have approved a total of 3,839 permits for individuals who need to travel between districts as of yesterday (April 14).

Kuching district police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani said they have received a total of 4,666 applications at all nine police stations under their jurisdiction.

“Among the reasons that we received from the applicants were on the need to attend to a funeral as well as sending food or medicine supplies to their parents or families,” said Awang Din in a statement today.

He added that police have also received applications from non-governmental organisations and individuals who wanted to travel outside Kuching to make food and essential item deliveries.

“Some of the applicants also wanted to go back to their village or hometown to find work as they are currently jobless due to the Movement Control Order,” he added.

Other applications that the police have received were from private companies who needed to settle business outside of Kuching.

He added that the Central Police Station has received the highest number of applications with 2,172 followed by other police stations in Gita (822), Bintawa (388), Tabuan Jaya (354), Sungai Maong (283), Padungan (207), Sekama (180), Satok (143) and Santubong (117).

The requirement for a permit for inter-district travel was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas on March 30.

Permit is required to individuals who need to move between districts with exception given only to those working in essential services.

The move is part of the state’s strategy to stop the spread of Covid-19 during the Movement Control Order period.