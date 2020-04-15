Manyin: Sarawak lauds decision to cancel this year’s PT3, UPSR exams

KUCHING: Sarawak fully supports the Ministry of Education’s (MoE) decision to cancel this year’s Ujian Penilaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) and Pentaksiran Tingkatan Tiga (PT3) public examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong said the decision, as well as another decision to postpone the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) to the first quarter of next year, had been made by MoE after consultation with all states in Malaysia.

He revealed that Education Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin held a teleconference meeting with state ministers and excos in charge of education last week to seek their feedback before announcing the decision.

“It was the correct decision. The minister said it needed to be done because the health of students is top priority amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and we fully agree and support it,” said Manyin when contacted today.

He however hoped the alternative method to be used by the MoE to evaluate this year’s UPSR and PT3 candidates will be fair.

“We don’t know yet what the method used will be. Hopefully, they will take into account the right students to enter the pure sciences classes in Form 4 and so on, including to select those entering technical and vocational schools.

“For those supposed to sit for UPSR, I think their school-based performance can be used to select those to enter boarding schools, national religious secondary schools and Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM),” he said.

Radzi when announcing the cancellation and postponement of the public examinations today, had said the MoE would introduce an alternative method to evaluate students who are supposed to sit for the UPSR and PT3 examinations.

Schools in the country have been closed since March 14 due to the first term holidays and the Movement Control Order (MCO) which started on March 18 and has been extended to April 28.

On another matter, Manyin said his ministry and the Sarawak Education Department are now working together to come up with recommendation to the MoE on how to ensure students in the state can continue with their learning session if schools are to remain closed for a prolonged period due to Covid-19.

He explained this needed to be done as home-based learning cannot be done in areas in Sarawak where there is no internet coverage.

“We are now working on a list of schools which either have no internet connection, or have very slow internet speed, and how many parents and students who do not have computers and tablets.

“We will submit this list to the ministry, and we will make our recommendation on how to overcome this issue,” he said.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had said on April 10 that the MoE had been asked to implement home based learning initiative during this MCO period, and maybe for a subsequent longer period until schools are safe to be reopen.

Muhyiddon had been quoted as saying schools in the country will stay closed until after the spread of the Covid-19 is effectively overcome.