MCO: 21 arrests, 137 compound notices issued in 24 hour-span — Deputy CP

KUCHING: The police arrested 21 individuals for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO) and issued compound notices to 137 other offenders over a 24-hour period ending 8am yesterday.

Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Dev Kumar said Kuching and Sibu recorded the most number of arrests at six each, followed by Miri (three), Padawan (three), Kota Samarahan (one), Simunjan (one) and Matu Daro (one).

He said the latest arrests brought the total number of those arrested in Sarawak for defying the MCO since March 18, to 607.

“In terms of compound notices issued, Kuching recorded the highest number at 30, followed by Sibu (29), Sarikei (13), Padawan (11), Lawas (seven), Meradong (six), Limbang (five), Julau (five), four each in Kota Samarahan, Bintulu, Betong, and Simunjan; three each in Miri and Song; two each in Serian, Mukah, Tatau and Lubok Antu; and Saratok (one),” he said in a statement yesterday.

Dev Kumar added the number of compound notices issued from 8am Monday till 8am yesterday was 27 more than what was issued in the preceding 24-hour period.

In total, 511 people had been issued compounds throughout Sarawak since March 18, he said.