MoH closely monitoring PPE stock, usage

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry is closely monitoring the stock level and usage of each type of personal protective equipment (PPE) in every state, says Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the monitoring was done through a reporting and online database system that was easily managed by officers at State Health Departments, hospitals and district health offices, including health clinics under their purview.

“We closely monitor the reports that come in and mobilisation of stock will follow.

“A list of names, telephone numbers and email of every officer has been made available for the public and staff to provide feedback should there be a shortage of PPEs.

“Immediate checks and mobilisation will then be carried out according to needs and priority,” he said in the daily Covid-19 briefing here yesterday, which among others provided updates

on PPEs used by health personnel.

Explaining that the issue of PPE shortages was a global one currently, with almost every nation affected by the

Covid-19 outbreak facing the same problem, Dr Noor Hisham said the use of PPE in Ministry of Health (MoH) facilities had surged as a result of the pandemic.

“The PPE is a main requirement for healthcare frontliners in facing the Covid-19 outbreak,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also provided updates on the current stock level and type of PPEs used by health personnel at the moment and they are:

• Footwear/boot cover — stock balance of 78 days

• Protective head cover — stock balance of 52 days

• Three-ply face mask — stock balance of 47 days

• N-95 surgical masks — stock balance of 37 days

• Disposable face shield (eye visor, face shield or goggles) — stock balance of 25 days

• Disposable fluid resistant apron (long sleeves with cuff) — stock balance of 23 days

• Jumpsuit/ protective coverall — stock balance of 19 days

• Regular plastic gowns, and other types of PPE

To ensure PPE stock would continue to be sufficient, Dr Noor Hisham said the ministry was in the midst of procuring them in bulk at both federal and state levels, adding that MoH also welcomed PPE contributions from the private sector, non-governmental organisation and donors, and also thanked them for contributions already done.

“The MoH is also closely working with the National Security Council, the National Disaster Management Agency, and other federal agencies to ensure

this stock issue is given specific focus.”

Dr Noor Hisham said not all healthcare workers need to don the various types of PPEs while on duty, and instead, they should be worn according to need based on the rate and pattern of PPE usage at MoH health facilities

“Each type of PPE needs to be worn according to need as stipulated in the

Covid-19 Management Guidelines No.5/2020 (Annex 8: The Infection Prevention And Control (IPC) Measures),” he said. — Bernama