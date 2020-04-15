MoH told to state number of S’wakian junior doctors given positions to serve in state

SIBU: The Ministry of Health (MoH) has been told to disclose the number of Sarawakian junior doctors who received permanent positions to serve in their home state.

In making the call, chairman of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch, Wong Ching Yong, said he was informed that Sarawakians merely constituted nine or less than 10 per cent of the 102 medical officers in the country who recently received offers of permanent positions from the government to work in Sarawak.

“The MoH is not transparent regarding the number of Sarawakians getting permanent posts,” Wong told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Wong, who is an accountant by profession, said the criteria of confirming permanent posts are very opaque.

“There are speculations that priority is given to MOs (medical officers) who did their housemanship locally and overseas graduates are marginalised,” he said.

He said he learnt that the government had offered permanent positions to 100 out of some 1,500 contract medical officers from the May 2017 batch to serve in Sarawak this month, but at the UD41 civil service grade instead of the higher UD44.

According to a circular by MoH’s Human Resources Division dated April 9, he said 28 of the 100 medical officers had declined the government’s offer of permanent posts, while 70 junior doctors accepted it, and two quit.

He claimed that those who rejected the offer were non-Sarawakians.

Wong also pointed out that the government was yet to renew the contracts of three Sarawakian senior medical officers from Sibu Hospital, after they completed their two-year compulsory service last November and this month.

The three government doctors — two women and a man — had graduated from the UK and Scotland respectively.

This was despite the Democratic Action Party (DAP), a coalition of the then Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal administration, announcing last January that the government would extend the contracts of all Sarawakian medical officers.

He said the doctors are wondering whether the change of government has made the assurance of the PH ministers dubious and not honoured by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

A letter written by the two women doctors from Sibu Hospital to Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg dated March 23 said MoH told them that it had recommended to the Public Service Department (JPA) to renew their contracts, having sent letters to JPA last February 14 on the matter.

But JPA told one of the doctors who visited JPA’s office in Putrajaya on March 5 that “the letters from MoH could not be located and they refused to disclose any further details”, according to the doctors’ appeal to the Chief Minister.

Sibu Hospital wrote a support letter last November 21 to MoH’s Human Resources Division to request permanent positions for the two young doctors, who have passed their specialist papers in obstetrics and gynaecology, and paediatrics respectively, but need clinical experience to complete their specialist training.

In a letter, director of Sibu hospital Dr Ngian Hie Ung stated their progress will be stunted if they’re not given the opportunity to continue their training and guidance from experienced medical specialists.

She stated the need is very critical in Sarawak, where most medical specialists come from Peninsular Malaysia and do not serve long in Sarawak.

Both doctors have confirmed that they were still awaiting a decision from JPA on the extension of their contracts, five months after they were let go.

Wong said the doctors concerned had written a letter of appeal to the Chief Minister, federal Minister of Health Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba and state Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Sim Kui Hian on March 23.

“Dr Sim promptly replied and informed the doctors that he would personally discuss the matter with the Minister of Health,” Wong added.