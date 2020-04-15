More soldiers deployed to help police in third phase of MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: More armed forces personnel will be deployed to help police enforce the Movement Control Order (MCO), which enters its third phase tomorrow, said Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

He said the number of soldiers had also been increased at the Masjid India location here, which is under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from today until April 28.

“Indeed, we have increased our personnel there (Masjid India) and to date, over 7,000 members are involved in enforcing the MCO nationwide,” he said when contacted today.

He was commenting on the preparations of the military for the third phase of the MCO, from tomorrow until April 28.

Today, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Masjid India and its surrounding areas had been placed under the EMCO from today until April 28.

The EMCO, the fifth imposed so far, involves Jalan Munshi Abdullah, Jalan Dang Wangi, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Tun Perak, Jalan Melaka and Jalan Ampang in the Masjid India area. – Bernama