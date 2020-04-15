Police to carry out more arrests against those defying MCO starting today, says Dev Kumar

KUCHING: The police will carry out more arrests against those who defy the Movement Control Order (MCO) starting today instead of issuing the RM1,000 compound notices, said Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Dato Dev Kumar.

Dev Kumar said police will carry out their duties similar to what has been done during the first phase of the MCO.

“Police will arrest and charge them in court. Those found guilty are liable to a jail sentence, a fine or both,” he said in a statement today,

Between 8am on April 14 and 8am today, he said police have issued a total of 222 compound notices and arrested 26 suspects who have defied the MCO.

Dev Kumar said the highest compound notices was issued in Sibu with 32 followed by Kuching (31), Kota Samarahan (28), Bintulu (28), Serian (25), Saratok (17), Bau (16), Miri (eight), Padawan (eight), Lundu (eight), Betong (five), Sarikei (five), Lawas (five), Lubok Antu (two), Limbang (one), Marudi (one), Simunjan (one) and Matu Daro (one).

He also revealed that the highest arrest was made in Miri with 15, followed by Kota Samarahan (seven), Kuching (two), Limbang (one) and Padawan (one).

Since March 18, Dev Kumar said police have arrested a total of 633 individuals and issued a total of 733 compound notices against those who have defied the MCO.