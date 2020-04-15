Proposed drive-thru and pick up Ramadan e-bazaar to be scrutinised

PUTRAJAYA: The proposal to have Ramadan e-bazaar to be implemented this year using the concept of ‘drive-thru and pick-up’ will be scrutinised, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said, at present, the Cabinet had agreed to only allow the e-bazaar operations to be implemented through online ordering and e-hailing delivery services.

“The Cabinet wants the matter to be scrutinised because if the drive-through and pick up concept were to be introduced, I believe that many people will go out at the same time, hence increasing the number of vehicles on the road.

“If the people are allowed to go out even to make a drive-thru purchase or to pick up their orders, more excuses will be given to the police, especially those Movement Control Order (MCO) flouters,” he told the daily press conference on the MCO here today.

Ismail Sabri said such excuses will definitely make it difficult for the police to ensure compliance of the MCO.

Meanwhile, when asked on Perlis government’s decision to allow food sellers to sell their products by the roadsides as an alternative, the senior minister suggested that the state government defer the decision until the standard operating procedures (SOP) is coordinated at the federal level.

“Although all district and municipal councils have the authority to decide, we suggest that they wait until we can coordinate the SOP so that there will not be any discrepancies between the decision made by state and federal governments.

”The same goes with e-bazaar, we have asked the Ministry of Housing and Local Government to really look into it,” he added. – Bernama