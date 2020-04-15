RM1,000 on-the-spot fine awaits MCO violators – police

KOTA KINABALU: Anyone going out unnecessarily during the Movement Control Order (MCO) is liable to a fine of up to RM1,000 on the spot.

Kota Kinabalu District Chief of Police ACP Habibi Majinji said since the MCO was enforced on March 18, a total of 31 people in the city had been charged and brought to court.

“If members of the public cannot give a reasonable explanation as to why they are going out, they face a fine of up to RM1,000 on the spot, under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

“Police initially adopted precautionary measures by simply reminding the public, however we must now opt for stricter methods to deal with more stubborn citizens,” said Habibi.

He revealed that since the implementation of the MCO, the urban crime rate in Kota Kinabalu had dropped by 11 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Additionally, compliance in the district was currently as high as 98 per cent, which he said was good for a city with a population of about 600,000.

Habibi also said police had set up barricades on five major road sections in the city to prevent suburban residents from flooding into the city center. He said that in addition to the main roads, police had also blocked some shortcuts to prevent people from bypassing roadblocks.

In response to the temporary closure of Taman Foh Sang markets, Habibi said that the move was to ensure full compliance with the management and that everyone maintained a safe social distance.

He said because people drive themselves there, Taman Foh Sang looks very crowded. He added that although lines had been drawn on the ground to enforce social distancing, the situation still needed to be controlled. In any case, Habibi said no one in Taman Foh Sang had been arrested for violating MCO procedures.