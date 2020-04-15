RM300,000 to train youths for online business

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government has allocated RM300,000 for intensive courses to help drive youth’s involvement in online business.

Youth and Sports Minister Phoong Jin Zhe said this was to help mobilise youth entrepreneurs after the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

“Selected youth entrepreneurs will benefit from this programme to undergo a course which is aimed at driving their involvement in online trading and businesses so that they can remain at the forefront of business when such outbreaks occur again in future.

“This is in line with the more demanding Industrial Revolution 4.0 as well as the new norm in the post-Covid-19 pandemic business world,” Phoong said here, yesterday.

With the third phase of the Movement Control Order set to begin from today, April 15 to 28, Phoong said it was bound to have welfare implications on those who had lost their source of income.

According to national statistics, at least 50 percent of freelance workers had lost their source of income and that the assistance of government agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGO) in ensuring the welfare of the affected groups is critical.

“As one of the ministries that promotes the volunteerism agenda among Sabahan youths, the Youth and Sports Ministry supports the involvement of Youth NGOs in addressing the needs of those affected during the MCO period. The humanitarian values highlighted in this voluntary movement need to be given appropriate support.

“Therefore, my ministry has approved a grant of RM345,000 under the Association Abilities Rights (Hak Upaya Persatuan) to Sabah Youth Council through its #YouthKitchen (DapurBelia) programme to further encourage volunteerism among Sabahan youths.

“Over 1,000 food packs have been distributed to those affected since the programme was organised in March. This was made possible thanks to corporate donations as well as contribution from the public,” Phoong said.

He said the Ministry was also concerned about the challenges that Sabah youths face throughout the MCO.

As a result, a joint venture between the Ministry and SYC has been introduced known as #SabahYouthCares / #BeliaSabahPhat.

Phoong said Sabah youth were invited to present challenges and to propose solutions to the State government through his ministry. Suggestions can be sent through its website: beliasabah.org.my/SabahYouthCares.

Towards this end, Phoong expressed his appreciation to all involved, especially the youth volunteers who work hard to help those affected.

“Come join us to fight the Covid-19 outbreak. Stay safe and stay at home. We must win!” he said.