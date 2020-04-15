Sabah, Sarawak flights for post-quarantine, transit passengers – Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: Only those who have completed their quarantine and passengers flying in from overseas on transit are allowed to board domesitc flights to Sabah and Sarawak, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today.

He said the Transport Ministry had approved these flights to Sabah and Sabah, which would be mounted by Malaysia Airlines.

He said this when asked on questions raised by the public on why domestic flights to Sabah and Sarawak are allowed during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

“So I would like to inform (you) that some of those quarantined can now start leaving the quarantine centres and some are from Sabah and Sarawak.

“If we want to start the flights to Sabah and Sarawak on May 1, then they would have to continue staying at the centres. That is why the Transport Ministry felt that there should be flights to send them home so that they need not be quarantined further.” he told a daily media conference here.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, said these domestic flights were also meant for those coming in from overseas who want to take connecting flights to Sabah and Sarawak, where they would be quarantined in their respective states on returning home.

“So these people are also allowed to board flights there (to Sabah and Sarawak). If we do not allow them to fly home before May 1, it means they have to be under quarantine here for two weeks,” he added.

He said for those who have to wait one or two days for their connecting flights, the government would provide them places of accommodation at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

He also said that as of yesterday, 177 quarantine centres were in operation compared to 176 the day before, housing 14,536 individuals who are under compulsory quarantine.

Yesterday, 157 Malaysians returned from overseas and were placed under quarantine, he said.

Asked on the standard operating procedure (SOP) for Covid-19 contact tracing for any clusters, he said the process used was the same as that for the Seri Petaling cluster.

“Whether it is from the church cluster or others, the procedure is the same,” he added. – Bernama