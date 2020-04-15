Sarawak DUN one-day sitting postponed to May 11, sources claim

KUCHING: The one-day State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting which was supposed to take place on April 21, is now rescheduled again to May 11.

Sources told The Borneo Post that they have just received notification on the new date of the sitting and they expect the official announcement to be made by the Chief Minister’s Office soon.

One source said the postponement is timely as it the third phase of the Covid-19 Movement Control Order (MCO) was scheduled to end on April 28 and there are also some DUN members who could still be serving their self-quarantine.

“Some of the ADUNs (assemblypersons) had just completed their self-quarantine. I hope measures are in place during the DUN sitting due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,” said the source.

The DUN sitting was initially scheduled for April 14 and postponed to April 16.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had announced on April 10 that the sitting would be on April 21.

The sitting could not be held for its usual eight working days due to the MCO.

In compliance with the constitution, a sitting must be held six months after the last DUN sitting which was from Nov 4 to13 last year.

It was not immediately known what the order of the day would be for this one-day sitting, but lawmakers particularly from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) had said recently that there was an urgent need to table a supplementary budget in view of the recent developments connected to the Covid-19 outbreak.