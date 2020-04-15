Sarawak rubber smallholders urged to register for PAT-G card

PUTRAJAYA: Rubber smallholders in Sarawak have been urged to register for their Rubber Transaction Authorisation Permit (PAT-G) card with the state Agriculture Department or any Malaysian Rubber Board (LGM) office to enable them to benefit from the Rubber Production Incentive (IPG).

Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Willie Mongin in a statement today said his ministry welcomes the state government’s proactive move to give the smallholders an additional 50 sen per kg, bringing the total incentive to RM1.90 per kg.

“This initiative will definitely help ease the burden of rubber smallholders in Sarawak and increase their incomes,” he said, noting it also shows the seriousness of both the Sarawak and federal governments in safeguarding the wellbeing of the people.

He added that enquiries may be made via the LGM hotline at 1-800-888-474 from 9am to 5pm Mondays to Fridays, or via 019-602 6001 and 019-625 7800 after 5pm. – Bernama