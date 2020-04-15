Sarawakian musicians collaborate to release special ‘Heal the World’ cover during MCO

KUCHING: A group of Sarawakian musicians has made the effort to record a song while staying at home during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period as a way of expressing their feelings regarding the Covid-19 situation that the world is going through right now.

One of the musicians involved in the project, Azhfar Raimi Mua’az Johary or better known by her stage name Opah who sang on the track, said that the idea for the project came after she and her friends wanted to come up with a platform that could help them express such feelings.

The result of the project yielded a song which is a cover of an original song by the late Michael Jackson titled ‘Heal the World’.

“We feel that what the world needs now is healing, which was why we chose this particular song by Michael Jackson. We believe that the lyrics are a reflection of the current situation in the world right now, as people everywhere fight to combat the Covid-19 pandemic,” she added when contacted today.

She also said that the song has a strong message for people of the world today and with the fact that the song was originally performed and recorded by the late Michael Jackson, who was regarded as one of the greatest pop singers the world has ever seen, she and her friends believe that many people around the world would instantly recognise the message in the song.

“It was an honour for us to record our version of the song as we would like to remind ourselves and everyone to always do our best in taking care of our home which is the world that we live in. The words of the song also reminds us that it is the responsibility of everyone to take good care of it too,” she said.

Opah revealed that the it was local producer and her bandmate Keevin Hansin who selected the Michael Jackson track for the project.

Other musicians apart from Opah herself and Keevin who were also involved in the recording of the song are Jerry Kamit who is a renowned Sarawakian sape player, Kressller Salie, Romina Grey Melvin, Joe Fraser and Steward Pelok.

During the recording process, Opah said that each performer would record their own part by themselves while Keevin compiles each part into the final product.

“As Malaysians go through the MCO at the moment, we had no choice to record our parts separately by ourselves. Although the recording process was a bit challenging, we nevertheless had fun in doing it as it was a new experience for some of us involved,” said Opah.

The recording and video-making process of the song took more than a week to finish.

Heal the World was originally released by Michael Jackson in his eighth studio album, Dangerous, which debuted in 1991 themed around a ‘betterment for all’ concept.