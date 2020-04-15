Sending cat over to girlfriend among excuses to flout MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: The need to send a cat to a girlfriend’s house, having to go the pawnshop and meeting a friend, were some of the excuses given by those attempting to flout the Movement Control Order (MCO) directive.

As a result of their selfishness there was a massive traffic jam at a roadblock in Serdang district creating a congestion of several kilometres on main roads around the area.

Serdang district police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan said police would not compromise with those who are adamant and still flouting the MCO rulings

“Previously, we had placed four roadblocks in the district area and at 8am yesterday two additional roadblocks were mounted including here, in Jalan Puchong.

“As soon as we started this roadblock, we found that several vehicles including heavy vehicles were using this road to avoid roadblocks at other locations,” he told a press conference here today.

He said an estimated 100 heavy vehicles have used the route at any one time yesterday, and this caused unusual traffic congestion that went viral on social media.

Besides this, Batu 7 Jalan Puchong heading towards Old Klang Road and Jalan Serendit in Puchong towards Taman Wawasan, will also be closed,” he said.

He said since March 18 until yesterday, police have detained 196 individuals with 143 compounds issued on those who disobeyed MCO directives.

The public is advised to stay home as sterner action will be taken during the third phase of the MCO. We will arrest, remand and charge offenders in court,” he added.

The MCO entered its third phase today and will take effect until April 28. – Bernama