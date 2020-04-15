Solarvest enters Philippines market with two projects

KUCHING: Solar photovoltaic (PV) system specialist, Solarvest Holdings Bhd (Solarvest) has secured two new contracts in the Philippines from Vivant Energy Corporation.

Vivant Energy Corporation’s principal business activities include energy distribution and generation, retail electricity supply, as well as energy-related engineering solutions across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao in Philippines.

The Company is a part of Vivant Corporation, an energy company listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Vivant Corporation has a history that spans over a century and its first foray into energy was through the Visayan Electric Company (VECO), the Philippines’ second largest power distribution utility company.

The new solar rooftop projects will be completed within the year and are expected to contribute positively to Solarvest’s financial performance for the financial year ending March 31, 2021 (FY21).

Group chief executive officer of Solarvest, Davis Chong Chun Shiong said, “This marks our first expansion beyond Malaysia, and we are thrilled to have received the opportunities and confidence from an established industry player such as Vivant Corporation.”

“We aim to make further inroads into Philippines and are actively in talks with local partners to bid for more projects there. Philippines is a key focus market for us as we aim to capitalise on the expanding renewable energy investments in the country.

“The potential of solar industry in Philippines is robust and the market size is expected to reach about PhP1.5 trillion by 2030, according to Institute for Energy Economic and Financial Analysis report in 2018.”

Solarvest will undertake the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) works for both the projects. The first project is for the development of solar PV systems at 10 designated buildings, with cumulative capacity of 816.2-kilowatt peak (kWp), located at the University San Agustin, Iloilo City, Philippines.

Meanwhile, under the second solar project Solarvest will undertake the development of the 377.52 kWp solar PV systems for Bulihan Industrial Park located at Bulacan, Philippines.

“Currently, our operations are mainly in the peninsular Malaysia. Our move to Philippines is in line with our strategic intents to diversify our geographical footprint. Over the mid-term, we hope to grow our operations in the overseas markets, which includes countries such as Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam,” he concluded.