TUDM delivers PPE for medical frontliners in Sarawak, Sabah

KUCHING: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (TUDM) yesterday delivered medical supplies to Sarawak and Sabah to ensure sufficient supplies at health facilities in the two Borneo states.

TUDM, in a statement yesterday, said the supplies comprised additional clinical specimens and personal protective equipment (PPE) including 19,000 face masks given by the federal government through the National Disaster Management Committee (Nadma), to be used by Covid-19 frontliners.

“The A400M aircraft took off from Subang Air Base at 7am this morning (yesterday) and safely arrived in Kuching Air Base at 8.45am to unload the supplies for Sarawak.

“The aircraft then continued its flight to Kota Kinabalu Airport and safely arrived there at 1.25pm to unload supplies for Sabah,” it said, adding that the delivery was part of TUDM’s Social Services Mission to aid frontliners in the fight against the coronavirus.