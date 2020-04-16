142 arrested in last 24 hours in Sarawak for defying MCO

KUCHING: A total of 142 individuals have been arrested throughout Sarawak for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO) between 8am yesterday and 8am today.

Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Dato Dev Kumar in a statement today said police will no longer compromise against those who defy the MCO starting yesterday.

He also said police will no longer issue the RM1,000 compound notices to those who defy the order at roadblocks or snap checks throughout the state.

“We will arrest and put the suspects in lock-up (if need be). They might also be remanded for the offence,” said Dev Kumar.

He added that if police found no reason to hold a suspect in the lock-up, they will be granted police bail and charged in court.

If found guilty, the accused can be fined not more than RM1,000 or face a jail sentence of not more than six months or both.

Within the last 24 hours, Dev Kumar said the highest arrest was made in Serian with 28, followed by Padawan (21), Sibu (18), Bintulu (17), Kuching (16), Kota Samarahan (11), Miri (8), Sarikei (seven), Limbang (five), Song (four), Sri Aman (two), Betong (two), Meradong (two) and Lundu (one).

Since March 18, a total of 775 suspects have been arrested and a total of 733 compound notices have been issued by the police against those who have defied the MCO.

A total of 484 individuals have also been charged in court.