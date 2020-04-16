28 arrested in Serian for flouting MCO, highest in a single night in the area

KUCHING: A total of 28 suspects were arrested by the police in Serian for allegedly defying the Movement Control Order (MCO) last night.

Serian police chief DSP Aswandy Anis who confirmed the arrests, said last night’s operation was so far the highest number of arrests that the police have made in a single night.

The suspects, he said, were found loitering in a few villages and failed to provide police with valid reasons as to why they were not home during the MCO.

“Since the start of the MCO on March 18, we have arrested a total of 42 suspects,” said Aswandy in a statement today.

He also revealed that the enforcement of the MCO in Serian was carried out by the police, armed forces and the People’s Volunteer Corp (Rela).

Police have also set-up three roadblocks in designated areas as well as conducted patrols in the town area and surrounding villages.

During the first phase of the MCO (prior to April 15), police tooka softer approach by giving villagers advise not to loiter to break the chain of infection of Covid-19.

“We (police) have to take strict action when there are still stubborn people who continue to violate the MCO,” he added.