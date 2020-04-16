3,839 permits issued in Kuching for inter-district travel — OCPD

KUCHING: Police here have issued a total of 3,839 permits as of April 14 to individuals who needed to travel to other districts, said Kuching police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani.

He said the permits granted were from a total of 4,666 applications received at all nine police stations in the district.

“Among the reasons given by the applicants were the need to attend to a funeral, as well as sending food or medicine supplies to their parents or families,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said that police also received applications from non-governmental organisations and individuals who wanted to travel outside Kuching to deliver food and essential items.

“Some of the applicants also wanted to go back to their village or hometown to find work as they are currently jobless due to the movement control order,” he said.

There were also applications received from private companies who had business to settle outside the district, he added.

Awang Din said Central Police Station received the highest number of applications at 2,172, followed by police stations in Gita (822), Bintawa (388), Tabuan Jaya (354), Sungai Maong (283), Padungan (207), Sekama (180), Satok (143) and Santubong (117).

The permit requirement for inter-district travel was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah on March 30, involving those who need to move between districts in the state with the exception of those working in essential services.

The move is part of the state’s strategy to stop the spread of Covid-19 during the movement control order period.