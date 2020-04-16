66-year-old man succumbs to Covid-19 in KL, Malaysia’s death toll rises to 84

KUCHING: Malaysia has recorded another death due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 84, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He told a press conference in Putrajaya today that the latest death involved a 66-year-old Malaysian, who had a history of heart disease and hypertension.

He said the man was admitted in the Kuala Lumpur Hospital on April 9 and he passed away at 12.55pm yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham also pointed out 110 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the country while 119 patients have been discharged from hospitals today.

With the total cases of Covid-19 at 5,182 in the country, Dr Noor Hisham said about 53.37 per cent or 2,766 patients had since recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, he pointed out 1.62 per cent of the total patients tested positive for Covid-19 in the country had died of the virus.

A total 56 patients have been admitted into intensive care units (ICUs), of which 29 of them require ventilator support, he added.

In Sarawak, Dr Noor Hisham said the state recorded one new Covid-19 positive case from the Italy cluster and five new Covid-19 positive cases from the church cluster, bringing total positive Covid-19 cases from both clusters to 53 and 123 cases respectively.

He added both clusters have since been transmitted beyond the third and fourth generations.