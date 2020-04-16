Body of fisherman who went missing in Asajaya found in Lundu

KUCHING: The body of a fisherman who went missing off the sea coast in Asajaya on April 5 has been found some 80 nautical miles in Lundu around 5.15pm yesterday.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in a statement today said the body was found at Kampung Pandan beach by a villager in the area.

The deceased’s body has been identified as 48-year-old Hamzah Dipi based on the clothing that he was wearing by his family members who were called to the Sarawak General Hospital’s morgue

The deceased is believed to have been missing since April 5 after failing to return home from a fishing trip. The deceased is said to have gone out alone on the fishing trip around 1am.

The deceased’s boat was found floating some three nautical miles at sea around 8am by a group of fisherman.

The Search and Rescue operation was called off on April 10 after no clue of his whereabouts was found.