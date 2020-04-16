Covid-19: 16 new positive cases recorded in Sarawak today, total at 387

KUCHING: Sarawak has recorded 16 new Covid-19 positive cases today, bringing the total number of positive cases to 387 since the first positive case was reported on March 13.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said of these, 13 cases are being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), two cases at Miri Hospital and one case at Bintulu Hospital.

“A total of 116 new person-under-investigation (PUI) cases were reported, bringing the cumulative total of PUI cases to 3,065. Of these, 2,419 cases are tested negative and 49 of them are still pending lab results,” he said at a news conference after chairing the State Disaster Management Committee daily meeting.

Data released by JPBN after the press conference showed that 54 of the total positive cases in the state have so far recovered from the virus.

Uggah, who heads the committee, said Kuching saw the most number of new PUI cases at 59 followed by Serian and Miri that each recorded 16, Samarahan at nine; four each in Bau, Simunjan and Bintulu and one each in Lundu, Betong, Julau and Mukah..

He was pleased to note that the state’s Movement Control Order (MCO) compliance stood at 97 per cent despite the police having arrested 142 people who flouted the MCO yesterday.

Since the MCO was enforced on March 18, Uggah said 775 individuals had been arrested, 733 others were compounded and 484 persons had been charged in court statewide for not complying with the MCO.

“14 more Sarawakians have returned from overseas, Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah or Labuan, bringing the total of person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases to 1,091.

“These people have been placed at the various surveillance centres in Kuching, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang,” added Uggah.

According to him, the Covid-19 situation in Sarawak has come under control while the state records a 97 per cent MCO compliance.

“I urge Sarawakians to continue complying with the regulations of the government to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“Please stay home, stop the spread and save lives,” he said.