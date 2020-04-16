Dr Sim: Hawkers, traders to get RM1,500 Sarawakku Sayang Assistance Package starting this month

KUCHING: Hawkers and petty traders in Sarawak will be able to receive the special Sarawakku Sayang Assistance Package (BKSS) grant of RM1,500 via SarawakPay in two phases starting this month, said Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said the first phase consisting RM750 will be paid through SarawakPay either this month or next month while the remaining amount will be disbursed to the recipients either in June or July this year.

“For those with valid reasons not to have any SarawakPay account, they will be paid by cash through their nearest Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) branch by next month (May) for Phase 1 and July 2020 for Phase II,” he said in a statement today.

The special grant was announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg last week to benefit more than 65,000 petty traders and hawkers throughout the state.

It is aimed to assist these petty traders and hawkers including food stall operators affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Dr Sim said the assistance is also extended to petty traders, hawkers and eatery food stall operators who do not have licenses or permits.

“Stalls trading inside coffee shops are also eligible to be registered but they must have necessary documentation of personal trading,” he added.

He said in order to qualify for BKSS, applicants must register and obtain permits either by applying online or over the counter at their respective council by May 31.

“This permit will be valid until Sept 30 and the payment of BKSS under this category will be made in June or July either through SarawakPay or by cash through BSN,” he added.