Dr Sim: Online businesses excluded from S’wak aid package for hawkers, petty traders

KUCHING: The special Sarawakku Sayang Assistance Package (BKSS) grant of RM1,500 is not applicable for those who run their business online, said Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said this is one of the criteria set for unlicensed hawkers, petty traders and eatery food stall operators who wish to qualify and apply for the BKSS grant.

“They must be genuine traders who have been personally trading such as operating a stall, kiosk or roadside stall before April 1, 2020.

“Stalls trading inside coffeeshops are eligible but must have necessary documents of personal trading. Online business is not include,” he said in a statement today.

Other criteria, he said, includes that the trader must be Sarawakian residing and trading in Sarawak and aged 18 years and above.

“The trader must also be registered with the local council and obtain a permit issued by the council,” he said.

He added that the last day to apply for the permit was on May 31 after which the permit will be valid until Sept 30, 2020.

“All information given by the trader must be accurate, truthful and factual.

“Applications containing false or inaccurate information will not be considered,” said Dr Sim.

He noted that in the event that the permit has been issued, the council has the right to cancel the permit.

“The power and discretion to determine the genuinity and qualification of the trader to be given a permit and incentive lies with the council.

“The decision made by the council is final and no appeal is allowed,” he said.