Dr Yii: Six months contract extension for medical officers insufficient

KUCHING: Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii believes the six months contract extension for medical officers is insufficient as the country strives to produce more specialists.

“This move will affect the future of medical doctors that intend to pursue their specialist course or masters, as they will need clinical experience to complete their specialist training,” he said in a statement today.

Noting that the additional six months extension is insufficient for the needed training and guidance from experience medical specialists, Dr Yii said it also does not serve the government and hospital’s efforts to improve healthcare quality.

Though the decision to extend the contracts of government doctors, pharmacists and dentists is welcomed, he believed more needs to be done regarding the healthcare system in the country.

“While we do need all hands on board to deal with this (Covid-19) pandemic at hand, but after these healthcare workers risk their lives on the frontlines or to help deal with the virus, are we just going to leave them high and dry when things gets better?” asked Dr Yii.

Health Minister Dr Adham Baba was quoted saying in news reports that the contracts of government medical, dental and pharmacy officers would be extended for six months as the country continues to battle Covid-19.

Dr Adham added it only applies to those whose contract of service had either ended or would end in stages at the end of 2019 and 2020.

Dr Yii said the contract extension announced was merely a ‘stop-gap’ measure to an underlying problem without providing proper assurance and security to healthcare workers after six months.

“While i am sure they are more than willing to serve our nation during this pandemic as it is the core of the oath that we all take, but it may not be really fair and equitable to demand this from our healthcare workers without giving them proper security of tenure especially in appreciation of their efforts and sacrifice.”

He pointed out the pandemic had revealed the importance of reforms in healthcare priorities, especially on systemic financing to healthcare.

“More investment into healthcare is really needed not just to deal with the current pandemic but also more that will also come,” said Dr Yii.

He said more investments are needed to build human resources, being the core of healthcare system, and such investment into the system will translate into the wealth of the country.

“That is why I echo my earlier call to the government to resolve the contract issues with our healthcare workers and add more additional permanent postings to them as a sign of appreciation for all their sacrifices and contributions,” said Dr Yii.