KGBS lauds move to cancel exams

SIBU: Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) lauds the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) decision to cancel the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR), Pentaksiran Tingkatan Tiga (PT3) as a move in the right direction.

KGBS president Ahmad Malie said in a statement yesterday that the cancellation of both public examinations will not affect the quality of education for the students concerned.

Instead, he added, this will convince students concerned to step forward and continue their education without pressure from various parties.

“At the same time, KGBS views it (cancellation of UPSR and PT3) as enabling students to enjoy learning in line with the concept of fun learning emphasised under the present teaching and learning process.

“Additionally, KGBS sees this will give rise to a new scenario in the teaching and learning process, where teachers need not ‘race’ to complete their syllabus before these examinations are implemented,” Ahmad said.

KGBS’ statement was in response to the decision by MOE to scrap UPSR and PT3 exams for the year 2020 due to Covid-19.

Education Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin in a special press conference yesterday announced that this year’s UPSR and PT3 examinations slated for September and early October have been cancelled, while Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM) examinations slated for October and early November, have been postponed to the first quarter of 2021.

He said the cancellation of the UPSR will not affect the assessment of students after attending primary education as the assessment could be done through various means.

Ahmad said KGBS is convinced that MOE has made the best decision by taking into account the various views of various stakeholders in the country’s education.