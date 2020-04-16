Kuching Sentral bus terminal among places sanitised yesterday

KUCHING: Sanitisation works to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus were conducted at several areas in Sarawak yesterday.

Fire and Rescue Department sanitised the Mail Processing Centre Kuching, P’ Residence in Batu Kawa and the Kuching Sentral bus terminal, starting 9 am.

At P’ Residence, areas such as the lift and stairways of Block 5A were sanitised, so too were the playground and parking areas.

The operation was conducted by five fire personnel and five others from Padawan Municipal Counci, covering an area of 1,500 square metre

Works at the Kuching Buddhist Society in Jalam Laksamana Cheng Ho and All Saints’ Church in Tabuan Dayak were carried out from 2pm.

At the Kuching Buddhist Society, the operation was carried out by nine fire personnel and 16 others from Kuching South City Council.

In Sri Aman, sanitisation works were carried out at the Federal Complex Building in Jalan Kejatau which involved three administration blocks covering an area of 1,736 square metres.

In Miri, sanitisation works were carried out at Miri Prison, Tudan Methodist Church and at Senadin Methodist Preaching Centre.

In Limbang, the Immigration office was sanitised by six fire personnel from 10am.