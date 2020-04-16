Lack of SST exemptions in stimulus package ‘disappointing’, says PSB

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) welcomes the federal government’s latest announcements on the deferment of payments by businesses on Employees Provident Fund contributions, Sosco, SST and exemption of HRDF contributions.

However, PSB is disappointed in the lack of exemptions relating to the country’s Sales and Services Tax (SST) in any of its stimulus packages.

The party had previously called on the government to consider giving exemptions for SST for an extended period of time in light of harsh economic conditions, further compounded by the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Last year, the government collected RM27.5 billion in SST revenue which surpassed the targeted RM22 billion.

The Prihatin Economic Stimulus Package (ESP) was unveiled by the Prime Minister on March 27, 2020. An additional allocation of RM10 billion in the Prihatin Package for SMEs (Additional Measures) was subsequently announced on April 6 to help ease the financial burden of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises.

However, there was no mention of exemptions or reduction of SST during both announcements. The deadlines for the SST tax returns for the taxable periods of January 2020 to February 2020 and February 2020 to March 2020 were merely extended to May 13, 2020.

“SST hit the lowest income group the hardest because these people would not be subject to income tax at their income level but are forced to pay SST even if they earn zero income,” PSB said in its previous statement.

“A reduction or exemption from SST of certain classes of goods would greatly benefit the lowest income group who need help the most in this unprecedented crisis.”

SST is a single stage tax which is embedded in the final costs of products, and a reduction in taxes would improve business conditions as well as increase the disposable income of the rakyat.

The SST were implemented in Malaysia on September 1, 2018, replacing Goods and Services Tax (GST). A standard rate of 10 per cent is applied under Sales Tax and six per cent for Service Tax.

“A reduction in the SST would go a long way to help the rakyat especially the lower income group during these tough economic times,” PSB commented.