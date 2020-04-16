Large crowd seeks exit permit in Tenom

TENOM: The Tenom District Council was crowded with people who turned up to apply for permit to exit the district yesterday, which would allow them to go through police roadblocks as the country entered the third phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO) yesterday.

Due to the large number of applicants and lack of understanding on the criteria for each sector, some members of the public were unsuccessful in getting the exit permit even though they had waited in line for three to four hours.

Among the applicants were local farmers who need the permit to exit Tenom in order to transport their produce to other districts or to travel to their orchards outside the township; bank employees working in Keningau; as well as members of the public who need to visit the banks in Keningau.

A Tenom businessman, Ng Tet Hau, who is also in the agriculture industry, said the district council should assign more personnel to process the applications for the exit permit.

He said the district council should also provide clear application guidelines and criteria for each sector to avoid applicants being turned away for failing to produce the required documents after queuing for hours.

Since the MCO was enforced on March 18, Ng said the police has set up roadblocks on the main roads to inspect vehicles travelling in and out of Tenom to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

“The government’s decision to implement the MCO is understandable and it has proven effective in reducing the spread of Covid-19.

“To date, Tenom remains free of Covid-19 infection and we have to thank the government, army, police and frontliners for this.”

During the MCO, Ng said individuals who wanted to leave the district have to apply for an exit permit at the Tenom District Council.

“There were not many people who applied for the permit during the first and second phases of the MCO and thus the district council was not crowded.

“It only took me a short time to get the permit on Tuesday.”

Come the third phase of the MCO, he said the government has warned that stricter enforcement would be implemented, including detaining and prosecuting MCO violators.

Under such circumstances, he said more people have turned up to apply for the permit at Tenom District Council yesterday.

He said the public could apply for the exit permit at the district council from 8 am to 2 pm on Monday to Friday, while four to five counters were placed outside the office where the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) and the Malaysia Civil Defence Force (MCDF) personnel assisted applicants to register and fill up the application forms.

Ng said a long queue of close to 200 people were seen between 9 am and 1 pm at the district council. He said some individuals have lined up for up to four hours and ended up unsuccessful in their application as they did not understand the procedure or failed to produce the supporting documents such as trading licence or letter issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry, which delayed the approval process.

Hence, he urged the Tenom District Council to assign more officers and open more counters, as well as post clear guidelines for applicants to ensure an efficient process and prevent long queue.