Man in Petra Jaya gets a week’s jail for defying MCO by gaming on phone outside home

KUCHING: A jobless man was today sentenced to a week’s imprisonment for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO) for being outside his house while playing a mobile game.

Magistrate Mohd Syukri Mokhtar also ordered the jail term against Norhazman Hazmi, in his 30s, to take effect from today.

According to the brief facts of the case, the accused was found by the authorities to be 10 meters away from the gate of his house in Petra Jaya at 1.50am yesterday (Wednesday).

A police unit made the discovery while on patrol, and found the man to have been playing a game on his mobile device at the time.

He was convicted under the Regulation 3 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease (Measures within the Infected Local Area) 2020.

DPP Nadratun Naim Mohd Saidi prosecuted while the accused was not represented.