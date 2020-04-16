Mavcom asked to ensure airlines give cash refunds

KUCHING: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) has called on the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) to ensure airline companies provide cash refunds to customers for flight cancellations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Matta president Datuk Tan Kok Kiong said the commission should provide a mechanism for the protection of consumers, ensuring refunds are made without delay or offering equitable proposals acceptable to ticket holders.

“The least Mavcom can do is to accept this extraordinary challenge and provide a timeline plus a mechanism for refunds and provide options and solutions both to airlines and consumers.

“Ticket holders need to be given an option on monies back or any alternative solutions acceptable to the customers,” he said in a statement on Tuesday in response to Mavcom’s statement that it had given leeway to airlines to provide refunds to customers due to the challenges faced by commercial carriers during the pandemic.

Tan pointed out regulators in the United States and European Union have instructed airlines to refund ticket holders their monies. He said to allow airlines to dictate terms at its commercial discretion will mean poor supervision and governance.

“Mavcom should consider the drastic impact to consumers if any of the airlines were to go into liquidation. What good will be the value of the vouchers and points then?

“What if foreign airlines choose to cease operations in Malaysia? Has Mavcom taken all of these factors into account?” he questioned.

He also said that the government should study the possibility of providing financial support such as soft loans to the local aviation industry and local airlines such as Malaysia Airlines Bhd and Air Asia Group Bhd to survive this period as they are crucial to the recovery of Malaysia’s travel and tourism industry.