MCO violator who went out to get drugs jailed for three months

KOTA KINABALU: A jobless man was jailed for three months by the Magistrate’s Court in Kudat for defying the Movement Control Order by going out to obtain syabu.

Magistrate Ferhanshah Farene Mohd Ferdaus imposed the custodial sentence on Mohd Supri Helary, 21, and ordered him to serve the sentence starting from yesterday.

Mohd Supri was arrested at a roadblock in Jalan Bongkol, Pitas at 1.15pm on April 10.

He pleaded guilty to a charge under Regulation 3 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

The indictment carries a fine of up to RM1,000 or a jail term of up to six months or both, upon conviction.

The facts of the case stated that Mohd Supri was driving a Perodua Bezza car when he was stopped at a roadblock at Jalan Bongkol.

Police, who carried a body-check on the accused, found a packet of plastic containing crystal substance believed to be syabu.

Investigation revealed that the accused had violated the MCO by going about to obtain the drugs.

In mitigation, the unrepresented accused pleaded for leniency while prosecuting officer Inspector Zamri Zakaria requested a deterrent sentence against the accused to serve as a lesson to him and the public at large to comply with the MCO.

Mohd Supri was also charged with possessing 0.14 grams of syabu, however, no plea was taken from him, pending his chemist’s report.

The offence is framed under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. The court fixed May 13 this year for another mention.