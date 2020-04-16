Mobile sanitising tunnels for markets, jetty – Mayor

KOTA KINABALU: The City Hall (DBKK) is planning to install mobile sanitising tunnels at markets and Jesselton jetty in an effort to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

DBKK Mayor Datuk Nordin Siman said the mobile sanitising tunnels would be installed at every market entrance in Kota Kinabalu, Manggatal and Inanam besides the Jesselton jetty.

During a visit to the central market here yesterday with Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji, Nordin said he hoped the public would continue to comply with the Movement Control Order (MCO), practise social distancing and wear protective gears such as face masks and hand gloves when buying their groceries.

“DBKK will continue to work with the police and other relevant authorities to ensure we can fight this global pandemic,” he said.