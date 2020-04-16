More cars on roads, more arrests for MCO violations in last 24 hours, says Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: Senior Minister (security cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has revealed there were more cars on the roads and more arrests for Movement Control Order (MCO) violations within the last 24 hours.

Speaking at a televised press conference, he said police have discovered many vehicles on the roads belonging to non-essential service workers who was looking to take advantage of the situation and resume work, despite not having the necessary approval to do so.

“There are companies who are not involved in essential services that have restarted operations.

“I want to reiterate that any businesses or factories can only start operations with International Trade and Industry Ministry’s (Miti) permission,.

“However, industries and sectors such as food production and medication, which were granted permission to operate during the MCO’s first and second phases, may continue to do so as normal,” he said.

During the third phase of the MCO which started on April 15, Ismail Sabri said the government will also permit any activities related to the food supply and marketing chain, medication, agriculture, husbandry, fishery, and aquaculture, to ensure food stock remains sufficient.

Based on previous news reports, the third phase of the MCO will eventually see some non-essential businesses receiving permission from Miti to begin operations, albeit subject to a reduced workforce of 70 per cent.

On another matter, Ismail Sabri said the police as of yesterday have conducted 813 roadblocks nationwide and conducted examinations on 558,548 vehicles. with 56,052 spot checks also conducted, while 6,364 premises were examined by the authorities.

He added this showed a lot of vehicles were on the road and that the authorities were very strict when checking each vehicle at the checkpoints.

“The police have arrested 1,315 individuals for defying the MCO, including 1,226 who were remanded and 89 who were subsequently released on bail.

“A total 312 individuals have since been charged in court for violating the MCO, with the total number of violators since the MCO began standing at 11,017 individuals,” he said.

He also said the Communications and Multimedia Commission together with the police have opened 220 investigation papers over Covid-19 related fake news.

“Of this number, 152 cases are still being investigated, while 24 have been charged in court, and 13 have since admitted their guilt in spreading fake news,” he said.

He also informed that ongoing public sanitation, under the Housing and Local Government Ministry, has seen 2,088 operations conducted in 101 zones, including 27 red zones, since March 30.

Among the places sanitised include 1,446 government buildings, 860 public areas, 906 business centres, and 168 supermarkets.