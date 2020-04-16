No compromise on MCO offenders — Limbang District police chief

LIMBANG: Limbang police warned the public that there will be no compromise on offenders of the movement control order (MCO) which entered its third phase yesterday.

District police chief, Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad, said they would be stricter with offenders; they would be brought to court.

“Exemption will be given to those providing essential services such as frontliners and lorry drivers transporting food, agricultural produce and fishermen going out to the sea.

However, the drivers concerned have to obtain approval letters from the police station,” he said when met during a roadblock in front of the central police station to enforce the MCO, yesterday..

Chief of Public Order ASP Khairul Ridzuan Ahmad and head of the Department of Crime Prevention and Community Safety Inspector AlRani Alipnor were also present.Abang Zainal added the MCO compliance rate here had increased to 96.5 per cent as of Tuesday (April 14), and with stricter enforcement the figure would increase further.

He said four people were arrested during the first MCO starting March 18, while nine others were arrested during the second phase, which ended on April 14. He urged the people to cooperate with the police so as to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.