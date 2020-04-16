‘Pay special attention to those without permanent income’

KUALA LUMPUR: The government must ensure that workers in the country especially those who do not have permanent income receive all the help needed throughout the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO).

Making the call, Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow, a senior lecturer at the Faculty of Syariah and Law, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) said the implementation of MCO has restricted the movement of everybody and the closure of factories and offices in the country.

“Many workers especially those who are not receiving fixed income like self-employed workers are now facing financial problems.

“If this is prolonged, such workers will be unable to support themselves and their families. If no concrete action is taken to ease the financial burden faced by this group of workers, it can lead them to mental and emotional stress which can give rise to domestic violence and force them to commit crimes,” he said.

Therefore, he added, urgent steps must be taken by the government to help this group of workers.

He added that the recently announced economic stimulus package totalling RM250 billion and the additional package of RM10 billion must reach the targeted groups.

Dr Muzaffar also urged the government to listen to complaints brought up by the public over the distribution of the economic stimulus package.

“There are people complaining that they were unable to receive the assistance through the announced stimulus package due to simple technical reasons.

“The government must investigate all these complaints and take steps to distribute all the financial assistance to these people immediately.

“Instead of putting so much reliance on government agencies to do most of the distribution of the aid, the government can also consider channeling some of the assistance through non-governmental organisations or social groups in the country,” he said.