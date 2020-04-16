Sabah Assembly sitting today, April 20-21

KOTA KINABALU: The 15th State Legislative Assembly sitting will start on April 16, 20 and 21.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal said that the assembly would abide by the requirements that only 50 people or less can be in the room at any one time, a recommendation given to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He said each assemblyman would take turns to enter the room and the duration of the sitting would be shortened.

He also said that this was because Sabah has 60 State Legislative Assemblymen.

At the same time, he also reiterated that the State Government must carry out the assembly and that May would be the last month to have.

“We have six months (to have the assembly) from our last meeting which was in November,” he said.

He also explained that the assembly was necessary to debate the expenditure of the government.