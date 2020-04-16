Sanitisation works being carried out at Kuching Buddhist Society.

KUCHING: The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will review and consider exemptions for the one person one vehicle rule during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, said its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He informed a press conference after chairing the Committee daily meeting that this consideration was made after they have received feedback on the matter.

Uggah, who is Deputy Chief Minister, said that the matter will be discussed further and the police have also been urged to look into the matter.

“For example, for longhouses that may not have a lot of vehicles they may have to go buy groceries and if only one person is allowed, then it becomes a problem.

“But I want to emphasise here that it is not an excuse for the public to fill up one car and make use of the opportunity,” he said.

Uggah said that the committee is aware that there are times when there is need for two people to be in one vehicle, including those working during MCO period but have to be sent by others because they do not have a driving licence.

He pointed out that the one person, one vehicle rule is to prevent over-crowding in a vehicle.

“With so many people in the car the chance of spreading the virus is high and we would not know if one of them is infected.

“By practising social distancing we can break the chain of infection,” he said.