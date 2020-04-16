Sarawak agrees with cancellation of this year’s UPSR, PT3

KUCHING: Sarawak fully supports the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) decision to cancel this year’s Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) and Pentaksiran Tingkatan Tiga (PT3) public examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

State Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong said such decision, as well as another decision to postpone the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) to the first quarter of next year, had been made by MOE after consultation with all states in Malaysia.

He revealed that Education Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin held a teleconference meeting with state ministers and excos in charge of education last week to seek their feedback before announcing the decision.

“It was the correct decision. The minister said it needed to be done because the health of students is top priority amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and we fully agree and support it,” said Manyin when contacted yesterday.

He, however, hoped the alternative method to be used by MOE to evaluate this year’s UPSR and PT3 candidates will be fair and not leave out the deserving ones.

“We don’t know yet what is the method used. Hopefully, they will take into account the correct students to enter the pure sciences classes in Form 4 and so on, including to select those to enter technical and vocational schools.

“For those supposed to sit for UPSR, I think school-based performance can be used to select those to enter boarding schools, national religious secondary schools and Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM),” he said.

Mohd Radzi, when announcing the cancellation and postponement of the public examinations yesterday, had said MOE would introduce an alternative method to evaluate students who are supposed to sit for the UPSR and PT3 examinations this year.

Schools in the country have been closed since March 14 due to the first term holidays and the Movement Control Order (MCO) which was enforced on March 18 and had been extended to

April 28.

On another matter, Manyin said his ministry and the Sarawak Education Department are now working together to come up with recommendations to the MOE on how to ensure students in the state can continue with their learning session if schools are to remain closed for a prolonged period due to Covid-19.

He explained this needed to be done as home-based learning cannot be done in areas in Sarawak where there is no internet coverage.

“We are now working to collect data on schools with no internet connection, or have internet connection but having very slow speed, and how many parents and students who do not have personal computers and tablets.

“We will submit to MOE any suggestions which we think should be considered before any implementation. This will be done as soon as data are available.

“We are also open to the public for any suggestions since this is the first time we face this situation,” he said.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had said on April 10 that MOE had been asked to implement home-based learning initiative during this MCO period, and maybe for subsequent longer period until the schools are safe to reopen.

Muhyiddin had been quoted as saying schools in the country will stay closed until after the spread of the Covid-19 is effectively overcome.