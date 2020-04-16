SBF appeals to S’wak govt to extend interest-free loan for SMEs to other banks

KUCHING: Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) is appealing to the Sarawak government to extend the interest-free loan for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to other banks rather than the three designated banks.

SBF secretary general Jonathan Chai said some SMEs had already applied for their loans under the Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) Special Relief Fund (SRF) from other banks instead of the three designated banks.

The three banks to offer the interest-free loan for SMEs under the Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) 2.0 recently announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg were Maybank, Hong Leong Bank and RHB Bank.

“I would like to appeal to Sarawak government to extend the interest-free soft loan package for SMEs to those applicants who have applied their loans under the BNM’s SRF from other banks instead of confining to the three designated banks only.

“Under BKSS 2.0, in order to enjoy the interest rates subsidy over the prescribed three and a half years period, SMEs need to apply for the loans directly from any branches of either Maybank, Hong Leong Bank and RHB Bank. And all SMEs have an option to apply for either Islamic or conventional loans for the scheme.

“Some SMEs have already obtained their approval of the SRF loans from other banks prior to the announcement of the BKSS 2.0 by the chief minister last week,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Based on experience, Chai said SMEs would normally apply for the facilities through their preferred bankers out of convenience.

“This is because their bankers have their records and documents and most importantly, the trust and business relationship established with their bankers over time.

“Accordingly, it would be grossly unfair and unreasonable to exclude those SMEs from benefiting from the aid package just because they have obtained their SRF loans from other banks than those three designated banks,” he said.

For practical reasons, he said it would be best for the Sarawak government to include all the commercial banks including Public Bank and CIMB Bank which made available the SRF loans or facilities to the SMEs registered in Sarawak.

“This is so that the aid package would comprehensively benefit all SMEs. After all, the intention of our government to come up with BKSS 2.0 is to provide the necessary assistance to the SMEs, micro enterprises and petty traders to overcome challenges and sustain their businesses due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic,” added Chai.