Scrapping UPSR, PT3 move in right direction

SIBU: The Ministry of Education’s decision to scrap Ujian Penilaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) and Pentaksiran Tingkatan Tiga (PT3) this year due to Covid-19 is a move in the right direction to safeguard the safety and health of teachers and students.

Sibu Bumiputera Graduates Association (PGBS) chairman Abang Fairul Syarmil Abang Mohd, said he fully agreed with the decision.

“I believe they have discussed the issue thoroughly with all the stakeholders. For me, the safety and health of students and teachers is top priority apart from teaching and learning process.

“Whatever decision taken by MoE and Ministry of Health (MoH), I believe we as Malaysians, will overcome this situation together and adapt whatever changes that need to be done,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Education Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin announced in a special press conference on Wednesday that this year’s UPSR and PT3 examinations slated for September and early October have been cancelled. Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM) examinations slated for October and early November, have been postponed to the first quarter of 2021.

On their annual SPM_Click, Abang Fairul said they would think of a new plan if the programme is also cancelled.

“What we have in mind is providing free online tuition, but the execution of this project is still under discussion,” he said.

For the record SPM_Click is a free tuition programme for Form 5 students here, organised by PGBS in collaboration with Nangka Service Centre and UCTS. SK St Mary’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) chairmanSayed Azmee Wan Junaidi echoed Abang Fairul’s view.

“I think the decision takes into consideration the safety of students. As a parent that is the most important for us.

“I believe the MoE decision takes into consideration all the cautious aspects to stop Covid-19 from spreading. The fight against Covid-19 should be our main priority.

“We at SK St Mary Sibu PTA support whatever precaution and preventive measures taken by MoE,” Sayed Azmee added.

A parent, Mohd Safree Mohd Kassim said the MoE’s decision has been thoroughly studied, and taking into account views of various stakeholders including teachers and students. On that note, he advised parents not to be unduly worried about the decision.

“What is important is for parents to ensure their children continue to study diligently at home during the movement control order (MCO), and utilise the time available to increase their knowledge by

watching educational television channels. They are also to keep up with their homework given by teachers through the WhatsApp with teachers,” he said.