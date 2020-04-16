STIDC, STA donate RM2 mln-test kits, PPE for fighting Covid-19

KUCHING: The Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) and Sarawak Timber Association (STA) are donating RM2 million worth of Covid-19 test kits and personal protective equipment (PPE) to the state government to help combat the pandemic.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said these items will be given to frontliners in the state, who are putting their lives on the line and working tirelessly to save lives and serve the public.

“These medical disposables are the much needed and meaningful items to aid our frontline workers, and this contribution is worth RM2 million,” he said during the handing-over ceremony at Wisma Sumber Alam here yesterday.

The items consist of 10,000 pieces of Covid-19 test kits; 5,000 pieces of sterile protective medical coveralls; 10,000 pieces of non-sterile isolation gowns; 200 boxes of medical vinyl examination gloves; 10,000 pairs of medical boot covers; 5,000 pieces of medical goggles; 5,000 pieces of face shields; 10,000 pieces of disposable KN95 medical protective masks; 105,000 pieces of disposable face masks; and 10,000 pieces of medical head covers.

Awang Tengah however said the items will only arrive here on April 21, due to delay caused by some technical difficulties in China where the items are imported from.

“The initial plan was for the PPE and test kits to be flown directly via a private chartered flight and MASkargo from China to Kuching.

“But due to the long wait for flight permit from the Civil Aviation Authority of China and other stringent clearance procedures by their authorities, the sponsors (STIDC and STA) made a decision to transport the said medical disposables via sea cargo,” he explained.

Once the items have arrived on April 21, he said they will be immediately handed over to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) to be delivered to the state Health Department for the use of frontliners, he added.

Awang Tengah also applauded STIDC and STA for their contribution, and called for more organisations to come forward to make similar contributions to the state.

“This contribution from STIDC and STA shows their support and commitment as timber industry players in Sarawak to the state government in combating Covid-19 together.

“I hope more organisations and bodies will lend a hand and contribute. We are all in this together and let us be united, and hope and pray that we will all pull through this difficult time, becoming stronger and more resilient.”

Meanwhile, Awang Tengah also distributed 100,000 pieces of face masks to Normah Specialist Centre, JPBN, N8 Satok Service Centre, N41 Kuala Rajang Service Centre, N26 Gedong Service Centre, Ministry of Urban Development and Natural Resources, Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development, and other government departments and agencies.

Also present at the ceremony were Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, Assistant Minister of Urban Development and Resources Datu Len Talif Salleh and STIDC general manager Hashim Bojet.