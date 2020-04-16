SUPP Education Bureau wants longer contract offer for medical officers

SIBU: Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Education Bureau strongly opposes the six-month contract offered by the Ministry of Health to pharmacists, dental officers and medical officers working in government hospitals and clinics whose contracts expired.

Its chairman Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing proposed the ministry offer a minimum of a five-year contract to the young professionals from the pharmaceutical, dental and medical fraternities.

On Wednesday, the ministry announced that a total of 1,139 pharmacists, 852 dental officers and 79 medical officers nationwide whose contracts have expired or about to expire will be given a six-month contract to help the government to fight Covid-19 pandemic.

“The announcement is shocking and extremely unreasonable to these officers.

“Parents of these young men and women and any man with a reasonable mind will be as angry and bitter as these young medical professionals are risking their lives as front liners fighting against Covid-19,” Ding said in a statement yesterday.

Ding who is also Meradong assemblyman said that the bureau is extremely sympathetic towards the affected pharmacists, dental officers and medical officers and it will fight for them for fair and reasonable contracts with the ministry.

This is because what the ministry desperately needs is competent, loyal and dedicated medical staff comprising medical officers, specialists, nurses, medical assistants and others who are now the front liners fighting against Covid-19, he said.

“Young medical officers are the future of the medical fraternity of our country and they are the medical specialists in the making.

“Malaysia faces a shortage of medical specialists and in years to come our country needs them to serve the country.”

He said the ministry should offer these pharmacists, dental officers and medical officers not just good employment terms but also give them job security.

“With a contract lasting only six months, where is their future with the ministry?

“Parents have told us that the ministry is just making use of these pharmacists, dental officers and medical officers like disposable pampers and tissue papers. The contract is tantamount to “one use” usage only,” he lamented.