Tune Talk donates to heroic frontliners

KOTA KINABALU: Dedicated doctors, nurses and medical staff across the country are working tirelessly to care for Malaysians.

With the Movement Control Order being extended to April 28, it is a crucial period to provide full support to our heroic frontliners.

East Malaysia alone, the number of new Covid-19 cases is on the rise and a few districts in the states have been categorized as red zones, resulting in several hospitals in Sabah and Sarawak needing more assistance.

“As part of Tune Talk’s effort to fight this pandemic together, the company will be contributing to the Malaysian Medical Association Sabah an in-kind donation worth RM100,000 in aiding our medical frontliners.”

Following the initiative, The Power of 99 sen donation drive will also be launched starting today until April 30 to continue Tune Talk’s support in East Malaysia.

This second phase of initiative will be contributed to our fellow medical frontliners in Sarawak, in funding their medical supplies and daily needs to lessen their burden.

For the past 10 years, the East Malaysians have continuously been strong supporters of Tune Talk, topping the chart with highest subscription base nationwide after Klang Valley and Johor.

“We have always looked forward to building a tight-knit community in Sabah and Sarawak. Most of our past events held in both states were highly-anticipated by the locals such as tryouts for the Malaysian Invasion Mixed Martial Arts (Mimma), talent searches for the Malaysian Invasion Spirit In Motion (Misim) Paralympic and also a Battle of the Band concert tour in conjunction with Rock The World festival.

Ameen Amaendran, Tune Talk CEO, stated, “A big thank you to all of our subscribers for sticking with us through this unprecedented time.

“We are doing the best we can to provide you with only the best, especially during this challenging time. More importantly, we would like to thank all the Malaysian frontliners who have been great defenders to our nation.”

Ameen added: “With The Power of 99 sen donation drive, we want to extend our support to the medical frontliners specifically in East Malaysia, in effort to curb the growing cases.

“We hope this contribution would make a little difference to our brothers and sisters in East Malaysia. At Tune Talk, we believe that no one shall be left behind.

“To all our subscribers, we hope you will support our donation drive, so we can provide more as a family. This is a vital moment for us Malaysians to stand together and do what it takes to #LawanCovid19.

“Ultimately, we wish that every Malaysian will unite and lend a helping hand to support our frontliners during this crisis, even how small the contribution may be. In the spirit of gratitude, our team has also come up with a video titled Unite For Love.

“The video is a tribute towards all of our frontliners and to show that they are not fighting this war alone but as one strong nation. Kindly watch the video by visiting https://bit.ly/34q8Eic

“Aside from staying home diligently, Tune Talk subscribers may do their part and contribute by sending an SMS 99SEN to 2222. 99 sen of their credit will then be deducted and donated.”

For more information on The Power of 99 SEN donation drive, check out our social media platforms or visit www.tunetalk.com

Stay safe and let’s stand stronger together!